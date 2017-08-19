Snooker-a-Thon raised funds for Fordwater School

A fundraising Snooker-a-Thon has been held in support of Fordwater School.

Held at the Chichester City Club, seven members played throughout the day to help raise a total of £935. The funds will be used for much needd specialist equipment.

Each year the club selects a local charity to support, which most recently have included St. Wilfrid’s Hospice and Parkinson’s; this year’s beneficiary is Fordwater School.

Kevin Bonner, vice chairman, rallied the players throughout the day as they battled each other to pot as many balls as they could. Unsurprisingly the club champion, Neil Holmes, put up an outstanding performance potting 626 balls and winning 33 of his 35 frames. He also raised more than £270.

The older statesman of the day was Dave Boyd who at 82 years of age received special recognition in lasting the full 12 hours.

He commented that he thoroughly enjoyed the challenge and welcomed the opportunity to support such a worthy cause whilst also improving his snooker. Dave received an award for stamina, as did a much younger opponent, Mic Sands. Other club members playing throughout the day included Jim Shopland, Dave Mac and a guest appearance by Cliff Gibbs. Each deserved recognition for giving up their time and the effort they made. A number of other club members came in to take part in a frame or two and made generous donations to the charity.

At the end of play chairman Tim Grainger said: “Thanks to all those who took part and gave so generously of their time and to all who sponsored them and for the additional support from club members. It was a great response to a new initiative and a positive start to further fund raising events this year which will benefit Fordwater School and its pupils.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.