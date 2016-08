Solar panel plans for Selsey lifeboat station

Selsey RNLI have applied for permission to put solar panels on the roof of their new lifeboat station.

The plans are part of an ongoing £1.7m project to create a state of the art all weather lifeboat station which began earlier this year.

The photovoltaic panels are intended to help power a ground-source heat pump already constructed at the new station to provide eco-friendly underfloor heating.

Documents outline a variation of condition form to the orginal application, complete with a fee.

