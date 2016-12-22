Southbourne’s cherry trees planted

Double flowering cherry trees have come to Southbourne, courtesy of The Southern Co-operative and West Sussex County Council.

Arboriculturist Mark Warwick put forward a plan for an avenue of double flowering cherry trees in Southbourne, an initiative which has now come to fruition.

Working on the cherry trees

An application was made to the Southern Co-operative by Elizabeth Medler with the support of Southbourne’s Environment Group and ‘Connecting Southbourne’.

The Southern Co-operative kindly granted £1,000 for the project to go ahead, and this donation was then generously supplemented by West Sussex County Council.

Nick, Mick, Kev and Andy from the West Sussex County Council team came along to Southbourne early on the morning of Tuesday, November 22 with their cable locator to check underground services before neat holes were dug to sink the trees.

Spray paint was used to locate each spot and after the hard ground was dug out, the trees were gently put into place, each encircled by a piece of plastic tubing for ease of watering.

The trees, prunus avium Plena, are double flowering cherries and are set to impress come spring time.

They are thought to provide a fitting entrance and exit to the village of Southbourne.

They are also part of the village’s Green Ring, initiative which will provide the community with ample green space, easily accessible for people and wildlife alike.

Bill Ferguson and Elizabeth Medler thanked the West Sussex team for their work and expressed grateful thanks to Mark Warwick in particular.

The Southbourne Environment Group would like to thank Southern Co-operative for their generous grant and West Sussex County Council for adding funds of their own and making it happen.

The trees can be seen by driving over the A27 from Southbourne into Westbourne.

For the first two years the trees will need to be watered throughout the dry season, if they are to survive.

The project team are looking for anyone who would be interested in helping to water the trees during this period.

Those who are interested in helping are advised to contact Elizabeth at lillibet7@icloud.com.

There are monthly meetings of Southbourne Environment Group and members would very much like to see any new faces.

Those who would like to come along will receive a warm welcome.

For more information about Southbourne Environment Group, contact Jonathan Brown on jbsparish@gmail.com.

