Southwick Players present evening of comedy

A talented and diverse group of actors have come together ‘just for a laugh’.

Southwick Players’ July production at the Barn Theatre in Southwick is Just for Laughs 3, opening on Thursday.

Among those doing a comedy turn are Barn favourites Amy Bowyer from Shoreham, H Reeves from Southwick and Ron Common from Portslade, who brought the house down in previous Just for Laughs productions with his Hunchback of Notre Dame routines.

Also coming from Shoreham are Ian Churchill and wife Sharon, who is the lead teaching assistant at Shoreham Academy.

Ian and H are sharing the task of directing and producing the show with Sally Diver from Southwick.

Also appearing in the various comedy sketches and songs will be Dave Otway, a past president of Southwick Players, from Henfield.

From slightly further afield, do not miss the wonderful comic timing of Hannah Kelly, a drama teacher at The Academy, Selsey, who lives in Tangmere, and Sarah Dawson, a pole dancing instructor who runs classes at The Shoreham Centre and lives in Lancing.

The show, featuring hilarious comedy sketches and songs from the sublime to the ridiculous, will be compered by Jamie Collins from Southwick.

The show is suitable for ages 16 and over. It runs from tonight until Saturday at 7.30pm daily. Tickets are £11. Visit www.southwickplayers.org.uk or call 01273 597094.