Special offer for valued clients from copy centre

A Midhurst printer has a special offer for valued customers.

To celebrate the delivery of a replacement digital colour Xerox DC560 printer/copier, the KerryType print, design and copy centre is making a special offer on digital business cards on its website.

Managing director Darren Clark said the new printer would help the company continue provide high quality digital colour printing at an even faster production speed.

Mr Clark said: “Coupled with our Canon digital machines which produce posters, banners and plans, plus newsletters and magazines, we are well poised to continue giving our valued local customers the prompt turnaround they associate with KerryType.

“To make the company even more efficient, we have also relocated our business to just the ground floor and refurbished the first floor offices to let to tenants.”

See www.kerrytype.com