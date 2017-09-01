Stagecoach investigates swearing incident

A Stagecoach bus driver reportedly made repeated indecent hand gestures to a member of the public this morning as they were crossing the road.

The pedestrian, who works in Chichester but did not want to be named, said she was crossing at the traffic lights on Avenue de Chartres at 10am when a bus came round the corner and narrowly missed her.

On turning to confront the driver, she was faced with him making a ‘V’ sign at her from the cab, a gesture that was repeated as the bus continued down the road.

She said: “The lights change fast, I had to run to reach the middle and he almost hit me. I turned and said ‘Oi!’ and he stuck two fingers up at me at the wheel.

“I just stood there in shock. I watched him go up the road past Waitrose and he made another V sign out the window at me. That’s twice.

“It’s just so unprofessional, all I said was ‘Oi’, he can’t even say I was swearing. It’s outrageous.”

Commercial director for Stagecoach South Mark Turner said he was ‘disappointed’ to hear about the incident and he had passed the matter on to the local operations manager to investigate.

He said: “It is certainly not the sort of behaviour we expect from our staff.”

