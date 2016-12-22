Stakes on a train! Betting firm offers ‘insurance’ against Southern cancellations

Christmas Eve commuters suffering cancellations on Southern Rail routes have been offered a lifeline by betting firm.

Paddy Power has launched a ‘cancellation insurance’ bet, offering ‘compensation’ should a train be cancelled on one of 32 routes.

The firm said just one cancellation on their line on Christmas Eve – reported on Southern’s Twitter feed – would be enough for a successful bet.

“This way, if commuters are stuck on Christmas Eve, at least they’ll get some money in their pocket,” a spokesman said.

