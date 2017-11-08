Stockbridge footbridge will now be replaced in the new year

A delay in replacing the footbridge at Stockbridge Roundabout will now see the work start on January 8, Highways England said.
The work was scheduled weeks ago and the footbridge was conned off.
Highways did not give a reason for the delay.
