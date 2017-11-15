Stonepillow CEO Geoffrey Willis leaves post

Geoffrey Willis has left his role as chief executive of Stonepillow after 18 months.

A statement on the homeless charity’s website, dated November 10, reads: “Unfortunately Geoffrey Willis is no longer with Stonepillow.

“We would like to thank him for his work over the last 18 months and wish him well for the future.

“Geoffrey made a great contribution to Stonepillow during his time, in particular his work in securing the new Bognor Hostel and work towards the renovations which is due to open in April 2018.

“An arrangement for the leadership of Stonepillow has been put in place by the Board of Trustees, which sees Fiona Macleod and Tim O’Reilly taking up the role of joint chief executive in the interim.

“Thank you for your continued support.”

Stonepillow provides a range of services for the homeless across the Arun and Chichester districts, with accommodation in Chichester, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton as well as day centres.