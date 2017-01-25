Store recalls soup which may contain plastic

Waitrose is recalling its Minestrone Soup as some pots may contain pieces of blue plastic.
The company’s advice is that if you have purchased the 600g pot with a use by date of January do not eat it, but return it to Waitrose for a full refund.
Waitrose say: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.
“For further information, customers should call Waitrose Customer Services Department on 0800 188884.”
