‘Story Factory’ set to return to Chichester this Easter

A brand new Story Factory workshop is set to return to Chichester this Easter.

Providing sessions in creative writing, art and music in an imagination-stretching day, ‘An Awfully Big AD-venture’ will see children exploring persuasive writing through the creation of their own advertisements.

Working to the briefs of local businesses including Pinks Vintage Ice Creams, The Sweet Jar, Russells Garden Centre and Sussex Arts Academy, poster design will form the art element, with the music session focussing on the making of TV and radio commercial jingles, led by Story Factory’s resident musician Mike Fry.

There will also be storytelling sessions in the Cosy Corner for younger children.

Founded in 2014 by Chichester writers Katy Lassetter and Vicky Edwards, Story Factory aims to celebrate and encourage children’s creative flair. Suitable for children aged around six to 13, guest experts help youngsters to free their imaginations and to explore stories through words, art and music. Past guests include authors, publishers, illustrators, story massage practitioners, and newspaper editors.

Previous workshops have been a huge success with both parents and children.

Tanya Hatton, the mother of one of the regular Story Factory Chichester attendees, said: “It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring together children with energy and imagination, as well as talented grownups, to generate a fabulous result!”

Sussex Arts Academy (SAA), which aims to provide easier access to the best in arts and cultural education for young people across West Sussex, plays an important part in this creative event. SAA has helped Story Factory Chichester to secure funding from the National Association of Decorative & Fine Arts Societies (NADFAS), a leading arts charity that opens up the world of the arts for everyone to enjoy, learn, participate in, and preserve.

David Sword, director of operations for SAA, said: “Sussex Arts Academy is delighted to be supporting Story Factory Chichester again. Children need access to good arts enrichment programmes and we fully endorse Story Factory’s inclusive approach.”

The workshop will take place at St Wilfrid’s Church Community Hall, on Sherborne Road, Chichester on April 21 from 10am until 4.30pm.

For further details and booking email katy@chichestercopywriter or call 01243 533421.

