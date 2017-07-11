Street party gets Westgate residents talking

Residents in the St Bartholomew’s area of Chichester were brought together at a street party.

Organised by Westgate Residents Association, which serves one of the oldest suburbs of Chichester, the party last Sunday was attended by more than 125 people.

Chairman Richard Brownfield said: “We were blessed with marvellous weather this year and the party went very well indeed – as did several of the ‘after parties’.”

The meal was kicked off with an ode from Hubert Doggart, who has established quite a reputation at each street Party for his poetic dexterity to which the chairman responded in verse.

The association aims to ensure the White House Farm development does not cause too many traffic problems for the area.

It also organises a number of social gatherings, such as the Knit and Natter Club on a Monday and French conversation group on Wednesdays, which intersperses with a monthly supper at The Crate & Apple.

Committee member Brian Raincock explained: “The whole idea is to get people chatting and to know each other better.

“Part of this endeavour is the street party, as well as the Christmas party held in December.

“The year’s street party was organised by the Westgate Belles – Nikki Clarke, Kathryn Kellagher, Annette Hutcheson and Helen Solly, admirably supported by Noel Damon, who ran the free Pimm’s Bar.”