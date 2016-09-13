Street scene improvements for Chichester city centre to start next week

Two of Chichester’s main streets are set to get a new lease of life after West Sussex County Council announced they would be relaying the paving.

South Street and West Street will be refurbished to coincide with the renovations taking place at The Cross in the city centre.

A spokesperson has said that this work is planned to take place ‘while the weather is reasonable’, and the attractive red block paving will replace the temporary black top surfaces laid earlier this year.

Work is due to start on Monday, September 19, and is expected to be completed by mid-November – in time for the city’s Christmas festivities.

The WSCC spokesperson added that they are working closely with Chichester’s Business Improvement District (BID) to introduce extra advertising for businesses affected by these works.

County council cabinet member for highways and transport, John O’Brien, said: “We recognise the impact this disruption has on businesses affected by the works, and we apologise for that, particularly after gas works along South Street overran.

“We will do everything we can to help.

“We want to work with the local businesses and encourage them to attach their signs to our hoardings.

“We want to promote the fact that South Street’s shops restaurants and businesses are open as usual.”

John added: “Unfortunately, for reasons of safety, we have to make these improvements now.”

The work is expected to cost £80,000.