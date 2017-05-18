Students support International Museums Day

Today marks the 40th International Museums Day, organised by the International Council of Museums.

The aim is to raise awareness of the importance of museums in the development of society and the worldwide community of museums and heritage associations will be celebrating the occasion in a variety of ways.

Conservation students at West Dean College, near Chichester, understand and appreciate the profound effect museums can have on the development of society.

West Dean is internationally acclaimed for excellence in conservation and offers foundation, graduate and postgraduate courses, specialising in ceramics, metals, furniture, clocks, books and collections care.

The college has long-standing relationships with museum and heritage organisations in the UK and Internationally, giving students the opportunity to work with items of international significance, either in their own workshop or as part of an external placement.