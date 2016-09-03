Success for sixth Manhood Classic Car summer show

The sixth Manhood Classic Summer Car Show was another resounding success, despite a disappointing weather forecast.

During the event, which was held on Saturday, August 20, more than £600 was raised for St Wilfrids Hospice.

David Luuck with his 1969 Morris Traveller

More than 160 vehicles exhibited on the day, coming from far and wide to enjoy the event.

The event was held at Selsey Recreation Ground, located on School Lane.

Prizes are awarded to all 10 catergories plus Best in Show, Best Paint Finish and Best American car.

This year, Best in Show was awarded to William Trickett with his 1914 Model T Ford, beautifully restored and a great hit with the judges and public alike.

Roy Maidment with his 1948 Triumph Roadster

Chris Livesey walked away with two prizes this year with his 1956 Chevrolet Belair, winning Best in the 1950’s class and Best American car, a fantastic example of this model which Chris has personally restored.

Considering the local downpours elsewhere, with just one sharp shower, this years show saw record numbers of viewing public and continues to grow in popularity as part of the Selsey Festivities and confirming its place as the largest summer Classic Car Show on the South Coast.

Manhood Classics is a group of classic car enthusiasts who regularly meet in Sidlesham.

Meetings are held on the first Thursday at 7.30pm and third Sunday at 10am of each month. Location is at Sidlesham Football Club.

Tony Amis with his Ford Granada Estate with a royal connection

The Sunday meets, being in the daytime, result in a great range of classics to view. To keep the group open and friendly, there is no joining nor membership fees.

The group hosts a number of events throughout the year, the summer months being the busiest.

Manhood Classics was started by Les and Mick in 2010 with informal meets based in or around Selsey. As interest spread and the number of classic car enthusiasts participating grew, the venue was moved to Sidlesham FC who have ideal facilities for a classic car venue.

Find out more at www.manhoodclassiccars.com.

Grant Ford with his 1965 Mark 2 Jaguar

