Sunshine and smiles at Felpham wedding

A glorious sunny day greeted Felpham couple Noor-A Alam and Cherry Tyrrell on their wedding day.

They had a wonderful reception at The Sussex Yeoman, in Palatine Road, Goring, following the wedding ceremony at Worthing Register Office, in Centenary House, Durrington, on August 12.

Decorations for the wedding reception were organised by Casi Jeffrey for 25 guests, who were treated to a tasty buffet.

The couple said: “It was a lovely sunny day. Mr Chris Butler from the Photography Lounge in West Stroke took some wonderful photographs of our great day.”

They have decided to postpone their honeymoon until next year.

Cherry, a private music teacher and the church organist at The Christian Science Society, in Whyke Lane, Chichester, is the daughter of the late Mr and Mrs D. Blanch.

She wore a glittering white outfit and her spectacular bouquet of summer flowers was supplied by Fleur de Lis Florist in Bognor Regis.

The bridegroom, who works in home management, is the son of Shiddique Halder and Bhanu Begum, who live in Bangladesh.

The couple, of Findon Drive, were introduced through the Oasis Dating website in 2013 and first met at Subway Café in Bognor town centre.