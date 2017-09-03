Support for marina café to stay

A café owner in Itchenor has said he is ‘delighted’ at support for plans to make his marina eatery permanant.

The Quarterdeck Café in the Itchenor shipyard has been operating since 2015 under temporary permission that expires this October.

An application for permanent usage has already recieved 20 comments in favour from residents, with one against.

Owner Tim Sturton-Davies said the coffee shop had gone from strength to strength since opening in 2015 to become a social hub and rest stop for walkers.

He said: “I am hugely grateful to every single person, both sides of the counter, that has supported me in establishing a business that I believe is an asset to the area.

“I have a wonderful customer base and, now being busy enough to offer local employment opportunities, fantastic staff too.

“Whilst Itchenor has a great local pub and a members only sailing club, there is a genuine need for an alternative.”

An objection from Itchenor resident Christopher Mead-Briggs said the change would be supported by clientele and visitors, but the loss of shipyard use would threaten other parts of the shipyard.