Surgeon’s 100 mile cycling challenge for charity

A consultant urological surgeon is putting his pedal power to good use this year to take part in the 100 mile Prudential Ride London-Surrey 100.

Dan Magrill, from Western Sussex Hospitals Foundation Trust at the Nuffield Health Chichester Hospital, will take part in the cycling challenge on July 30.

The event celebrates the legacy for cycling created by the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The ride starts at 5:45am in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, then follows a 100 mile route on closed roads through the capital and into Surrey’s countryside.

With leg testing climbs and a route made famous by the world’s best cyclists at the London 2012 Olympics, it’s a truly spectacular event for all involved. The Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 finishes on The Mall in central London, shortly before 150 professional cyclists race in the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic on a similar route.

All the money donated will be donated to Tommy’s Charity, funding research into pregnancy problems and providing pregnancy health information to parents.

Dan Magrill, who can regularly be seen riding his bike around Chichester, said: “Over the last year a number of people close to me have been affected with problems by pregnancy, and sadly one in four couples lose their baby during pregnancy or childbirth. Tommy’s is a fantastic charity which funds research into pregnancy-related problems and provides support and information to young parents. I’m hoping to make it through my first sportif at the end of July, and really appreciate your generosity with sponsoring me. If you’re in London/Surrey that day please track my on the website/app and come and cheer me on!”.

To find out more, or to donate, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/DanMagrill.

