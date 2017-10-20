Sussex braced for Storm Brian battering

As Sussex is set to be hit by gales tomorrow (Saturday October 21) the Met Office has re-issued its yellow ‘below aware’ warning.

The Met Office says: “A spell of strong winds is expected. Western and southern coastal transport routes and communities are likely to be affected by large waves and spray, with potential for flooding of properties.

“Some transport disruption is likely across the whole warning area, with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

“Short term loss of power and other services is also possible, as well as damage to trees.”

The warning cover 4am until midnight.

The Chief Forecaster says: “A swathe of strong south or south-westerly winds reaching parts of Wales and south-west England will steadily transfer east and north during the morning.

“Later in the afternoon winds will gradually turn westerly and wind inland will start to slowly ease.

“Meanwhile, in western and southern coastal areas winds will start to slowly ease later in the evening.

“Gusts of 45 to 55mph are expected widely within the warning area with gusts of 60 to 70mph along exposed southern and western coastal areas.

“These are expected to coincide with high tides, leading to locally dangerous conditions around coastal areas in western and southern parts of England and Wales.”