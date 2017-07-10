Sussex musician strikes gold at El Dorado festival

A cycling accident two days before a nationally acclaimed music festival couldn’t put a spoke in the debut appearance by a Southbourne musician.

Craig Edney - a 23-year-old student at Southampton University - described his performance at El Dorado festival as the “highlight of my career so far.”

Craig Edney. Photography by @TomKimbell / @LiamSimmons1993

He said: “Having been featured on BBC Introducing late last year, we are really starting to establish a name for ourselves in the local and national music scene.”

The musical triumph was nearly derailed when co-producer Liam Matear suffered a cycling injury just days before the set. Despite this, the pair - named ‘Waxwerk’, took to the festival last weekend, and played an hour-long set at the ‘Lost Ruins’ stage on Saturday night.

Craig said: “Before finding music, I was directionless. I suffered a number of setbacks which really knocked my confidence. I realised the only way to build up my confidence was through hard work, commitment and determination”

“I’ve gone from failing college and working in a supermarket, to now completing my first year at Southampton University, and am building a life I’m really proud of.

“Despite everyone thinking music was going to be a distraction, it turned out to be the biggest driving force in my life. I’m so happy with what Liam and I achieved last weekend, we can’t wait to see what our future holds”

Follow the electronic-duo online at @WeAreWaxwerk for all the latest.