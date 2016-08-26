Sussex restaurants spared as Frankie and Benny's owners announce closure plans

Frankie and Benny's restaurants in Sussex are not expected to be affected by a closure plan, a company spokesman has confirmed today (Friday).

A spokesman for The Restaurant Group PLC, which also owns the Chiquito chain, confirmed that none of its Frankie and Benny outlets in Sussex are expected to close after announcing plans to close or sell 33 "underperforming" sites.

Restaurant Group, which owns more 500 eateries in the UK including in Brighton, Chichester, Crawley and Eastbourne, announced the closure plans this morning (Friday, August 26) as part of its interim results report.

The move comes after the company replaced chief executive Danny Breithaupt with former Paddy Power boss Andy McCue earlier this month.

Company chairman Debbie Hewitt said:"This has been a challenging trading period for our leisure brands, albeit with a good performance from our pubs and concessions businesses. The board has moved quickly to undertake a review of the operating strategy and we now have clarity on the issues facing our Leisure brands, particularly Frankie and Benny's.

"The brand remains relevant and popular and we are confident that improved performance will be achieved by being more customer-focussed and data-driven, and through better operational execution."

