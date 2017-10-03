Sussex success in the Michelin Guide and Bib Gourmand

Two Sussex restaurants have once again been awarded Michelin stars while another three have been awarded Bib Gourmands.

Today Michelin announced the latest UK and Irish restaurants to receive their coveted stars and awards, remarking that “modern British cuisine has taken its rightful place on the world stage.”

Gravetye Manor, in East Grinstead, and Restaurant Tristan, in Horsham both retain their one Michelin star status.

Meanwhile, Chilli Pickle and 64° in Brighton and Hove, and Cat Inn in West Hoathly retained their Bib Gourmands – an award now in its tenth year which rewards good quality, good value cooking, and recognises restaurants offering three courses for under £28.

Currently 150 restaurants hold one Michelin star, 20 have two, and just five have three stars. In total 145 restaurants have Bib Gourmands.

To read which other restaurants in the UK have made the grade, visit inews.co.uk/essentials/lifestyle/food-and-drink/new-michelin-stars-and-bib-gourmands-announced/

