SUSSEX TRAVEL: Saturday, September 23

If you are taking a trip this weekend, here is everything you need to know.

ROAD:

The M25 clockwise between junctions J11 and J13. Lanes 1, 2, 3 and 4 will be closed due to emergency barrier repairs. From 10pm today to 6am tomorrow. Expect disruption everyday between 10pm and 5.30am from tomorrow to September 29. From 11pm on September 29 to 6am on September 30 all lanes will be closed.

The M25 clockwise entry slip at junction J12. Lanes 1 and 2 will be closed due to emergency barrier repairs. From 10pm today to 6am tomorrow. From 10.30pm tomorrow to 5.30am on Monday. Expect disruption everyday between 10pm and 5.30am from Monday to September 29. From 10.30pm on September 29 to 6am on September 30, all lanes will be closed.

The M25 anticlockwise between junctions J12 and J11. Lanes 2, 3 and 4 will be closed due to road repairs. From 9pm today to 8am tomorrow. There will be three of four lanes closed.

The M25 anticlockwise entry slip at junction J11. Lanes 1 and 2 will be closed due to road repairs. From 9pm today to 8am tomorrow all lanes will be closed.

The M25 anticlockwise at junction J11. Lanes 2 and 3 will be closed due to road repairs. From 9pm toay to 8am tomorrow there will be two of three lanes closed.

The M25 anticlockwise between junctions J11 and J10. Lanes 1, 2 and 3 will be closed due to road repairs. From 9am today to 8am tomorrow all lanes will be closed.

The M25 anticlockwise between junctions J1A and J31. Roadworks are planned. From 8.30pm today to 5am tomorrow all lanes will be closed.

RAIL:

Delays between Gatwick Airport and Brighton expected until 11am today due to a fault with the signalling system at Balcombe which means trains have to run at a reduced speed on the southbound line, resulting in delays of up to 20 minutes to trains between Gatwick Airport and Brighton.

Amended service to and from London Paddington today due to engineering work

Passengers should check their trains before they travel. Follow us on social media for all the latest travel news.