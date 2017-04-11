Tangmere pong ‘worst it’s ever been’

Foul smells from agricultural work around Tangmere have got up residents’ noses in the last few weeks.

Margaret Blackman said the manure stench was the worst it had ever been in the 23 years she had lived in the village.

She said: “You used to get a waft for two or three hours and it’s gone and you think, oh that’s just farm.

“But that last week was actually horrendous.”

She said some residents had complained of not being able to open their windows or hang out washing for days on end to avoid the unpleasant odour.

Another resident, who did not want to be named, said: “This has been going on for weeks and weeks and weeks. It’s utterly disgusting.”

