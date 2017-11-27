Tapathon clicks up a tidy sum for Children in Need

Dancers of all ages took over North Street on Sunday November 19 as part of a world record attempt for Children in Need.

The Tapathon saw more than 120 dancers aged nine to nearly 90 put their best foot forward to raise £1,500 for the charity event, co-ordinated by The Performers Project.

Front page pic Tapathon in North Street, Chichester on November 18 as part of a nationwide world record attempt for Children in Need.

As a collaborative effort, the event included tappers from Sarah Moore Dance, Arabesque School of Performing Arts, Dance Innovation and FitSteps with Tracey.

Angela Watkins, from Dance Innovation, said the groups gathered outside the Assembly Rooms joined dancers nationwide aiming to reach the record for the largest tap dance in multiple venues.

She said: “It was a great event. There were about 8,000 dancers around the UK. It’s on the borderline as to whether we broke the record or not, we’re still waiting to find out.”

It’s not the first time there has been a Tapathon world record attempt in Chichester.

In 2014, more than 100 students, parents and teachers from the Arabseque School of Performing Arts joined forces with a few from Knightstar Productions to take part in a tapathon at North Street.