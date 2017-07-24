Tattoo parlour raises thousands for children’s charity

A fundraising event held at Chichester’s Black Pearl Tattoo Parlour has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

The community day, held on June 25, aimed to bring people together through the love of art to support an important cause.

Inside Black Pearl Tattoo Parlour

The tattoo parlour offered £30 flash sheets of small designs, and offered the same designs for children as transfers so they could choose their own or get the same as their parents.

A selection of sweets, cakes and non alcholohic drinks were also on offer.

The event was raising money for the Children’s Society, and 100 per cent of the money raised for the artwork, drinks, cakes and children’s tattoo transfers was donated to the charity after the event.

A total of £2,336 was raised for the Children’s Society, which is based in Chichester.

Queues of people turned up to take part in the charity day

Leah Elphick, tattoo artist at the parlour, said: “We had to turn away over half the people that attended because it wasn’t possible to get everyone in as they were queing down the street. We started at 9:30am and didn’t finish until 10pm. We would like to thank God Save the Bean for the hot beverages, Amy’s Icing on the Cake for the bespoke cupcakes, Barber Dts for the donation of equipment, the traffic warden for the parking ticket on the tea van during the event, and everyone who attended and donated. We would also like to apologise to the people who came along and unfortunately could not get tattooed on that day.”

