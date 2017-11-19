Team raises thousands for Sussex Snowdrop Trust

Colleagues at Sainsbury’s Chichester have raised thousands of pounds to support a local charity.

The £3,992.67 raised will be put towards funding for nurses working on behalf of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust and for families in need over the festive period.

Di Levantine from The Sussex Snowdrop Trust said: “We’re very touched by the generosity of Sainsbury’s Chichester colleagues. The money they’ve already raised has really made a difference to us and we thank the colleagues for their fundraising.

Gary Boyagian, deputy store manager, said: “It’s been fantastic to see the way everyone’s pulled together since we started working with Sussex Snowdrop Trust. We’ve enjoyed coming up with ways to support and volunteer for this very worthy cause and it’s great to think that we’re making a positive difference to so many people.”