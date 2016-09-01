Teenager to shave head to support her mum

Teenager Caitlin Powell felt helpless when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She decided to support Miranda Powell in her battle with the condition by raising money for Breast Cancer Care.

Caitlin, 19, will be losing her locks tomorrow at 6pm, with Dr Sanjeev Menon, consultant rheumatologist at St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester, doing the honours with the clippers.

Miranda Powell, of Hillfoot, Cocking, said: “I was diagnosed with breast cancer back in March and my amazing daughter, Caitlin, has decided to join my battle by challenging herself to raise money for Breast Cancer Care by cutting off her hair.

“You will see from the photograph how it might be a bit of a wrench to lose her locks. In a tender act of solidarity, her boyfriend, Chris, has decided to do the same.

“Our dear friend, Sanjeev is going to wield the clippers, as he did when my husband previously went through chemo.

“Five years ago, my husband underwent gruelling treatment for leukaemia and Caitlin raised money then for Bloodwise, by swimming a mile when she is no strong swimmer.”

Caitlin said her ‘crimson curls’ were often what she was recognised by when out and about.

She added: “You never feel quite so helpless as when you hear that someone you love and care about is going to be hurt.

“Therefore, I am choosing to cut off the ‘crimson curls’ in order not only to raise money for and awareness of a great charity, but also to show solidarity with the thousands of women going through the ordeal every day.

“Breast Cancer Care is a wonderful charity that aims to support and care for those with breast cancer as well as making both men and women aware of how to keep safe, check themselves, get early diagnosis and know that someone is holding their hand.”

Chris said Miranda had always been kind to him and he wanted to support both her and Caitlin.

“When I heard that Miranda had been diagnosed with cancer, my first thought, beyond shock, was of the many kindnesses she has shown me over the past two years - meals cooked, advice and encouragement given, wisdom shared,” he explained.

“I can think of no better way to show both gratitude and solidarity through difficult times than to shave my head for Breast Cancer Care. As a specialist breast cancer charity, it provides invaluable support and care for thousands of women going through something similar.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/croppedforbreastcancercare.

