Teenagers work to bridge generation gap

Modern technology and traditional games were combined to bridge the generation gap.

Young people on the National Citizen Service programme with West Sussex County Council wanted to help change perceptions for their social actioni project.

Residents were shown games and activities on an iPad

Members of Team 8 Wave 2 visited Marriott House and Lodge care home in Chichester on Thursday for a day of activities with the residents.

Prior to the visit, the teenagers took part in a Dementia Friends course and took to the streets of Chichester to encourage more people to do the same.

Nikki Pearson, an NCS team leader, said: “Their aim was to change the perception that the older generation have of the younger generation and vise versa. They decided to do this by following one of the principles of the NCS, social mixing.

“During the day, the team delivered a range of activities to the residents, including board games, manicures, arts and crafts and games using an iPad. At the end of the day, they donated the arts and craft supplies and a giant snakes and ladders game that they had made for the event.

Arts and crafts at Marriott House and Lodge care home in Chichester

“They are now working towards raising money for the team to purchase an iPad to donate to the home.”

The NCS programme is for young people aged 16 and 17, giving them the opportunity to challenge themselves, develop skills for life and make their mark in the community.

Emily Ottaway, 16, said: “It was emotional being there, however, it was an interesting day and I enjoyed the activities and getting to know one another and exchanging stories.”