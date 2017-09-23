The community gets active as activity festival kicks off

Members of the community turned out in force to take part in a day of free sporting fun at Chichester’s annual activity festival, Get Active.

Everyone Active, which manages a number of leisure facilities across the area on behalf of Chichester District Council, hosted this year’s Get Active Festival on Sunday, September 10, at Westgate Leisure Centre and Chichester College.

Residents were given the opportunity to join in with a huge variety of activities, such as free swim sessions, football, tennis and martial arts. Sports clubs from across the district also attended to showcase their talents, including St Gerard’s Amateur Boxing Club, Chichester Ronin Judo Club and Chichester Falcons Softball Club.

Cllr Eileen Lintill, cabinet member for community services at Chichester District Council, said: “It is wonderful to see how much Get Active has grown over the years. It is always very popular and an excellent opportunity for families to try things together for free that they may not normally be able to experience. It doesn’t matter what your age is, or what your ability is, it’s great to give something new a try.”

Event sponsors, Prebendal School and Oakwood Preparatory School, hosted activity sessions for the whole family to take part in, while visitors were also offered Mini health MOTs along with advice on how to keep fit and healthy. The netball session hosted by one of the UK’s leading Superleague teams, Hertfordshire Mavericks, proved to be particularly popular.

The festival, marks the start of Everyone Active’s Get Active Month, where Westgate Leisure Centre, Bourne Leisure Centre and The Grange Community and Leisure Centre will be working with schools and communities to boost levels of activity. To find out more about Get Active Month, visit www.everyoneactive.com.

Stuart Mills, Everyone Active’s contract manager for Chichester, said: “The Get Active Festival was a fantastic day for everyone in the local community, regardless of their age or ability. Our spirits weren’t dampened despite the rain, and it was great to see so many people coming together and enjoying getting active. The festival has grown into a huge event and is a fantastic way to show just how many opportunities there are locally for people to improve their health and wellbeing. I hope it inspired people to try something new and keep fit while having fun.”

