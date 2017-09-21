The hunt is on to find 2017 Pub of the Year

We all have different ideas of what makes a perfect pub. Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?

Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks?

Yes, pubs are a haven of solace and authenticity.

Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism.

Who should make the top ten from our list of nominees?

To vote, post us the coupon in this week’s paper, stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.

Closing date for votes is 10am Friday, October 6, 2017.

Please note, unfortunately we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or after the closing date.

Vote for one of these:

01 - The Alex, London Road, Bognor Regis

02 - The Anchor Bleu, High Street, Bosham

03 - The Anchor Inn, Selsey Road, Sidlesham

04 - The Angel Inn, Angel Street, Petworth

05 - The Anglesey Arms, Halnaker

06 - Badgers, Coultershaw Bridge, Petworth

07 - The Barleycorn, Main Road, Nutbourne

08 - The Barleymow, Walderton

09 - The Barn, Bar, Pagham Road, Bognor Regis

11 - The Bell Inn, Broyle Road, Chichester

12 - The Beresford, Elmer Road, Middleton On Sea

13 - The Berkeley Arms, Delling Lane, Bosham

14 - The Black Horse Inn, Byworth

15 - The Blacksmiths, Selsey Road, Donnington

16 - The Bluebell, South Street, Emsworth

17 - The Bluebell Inn, Bell Lane, Cocking

18 - The Bosham Inn, Main Road, Bosham

19 - The Bricklayers Arms, Wool Lane, Midhurst

20 - The Chichester Inn, West Street, Chichester

21 - The Bulls Head, Fishbourne Road, Fishbourne

22 - The Duke and Rye, West Street, Chichester

23 - The Coal Exchange, South Street, Emsworth

24 - The Country Inn, Severals Road, Bepton

25 - The Crab Pot, High Street, Selsey

26 - The Crate and Apple, Westgate, Chichester

27 - The Cricketers, Duncton

28 - The Cricketers Inn, Commonside, Emsworth

29 - The Crown and Anchor, Dell Quay Road, Chichester

30 - The Crown Hotel, High Street, Emsworth

31 - The Dean Ale and Cider House, Midhurst Road, West Dean

32 - The Earl of March, Lavant

33 - The Eastgate, The Hornet, Chichester

34 - The Elmer, Elmer Road, Bognor Regis

35 - The Elsted Inn, Elsted Road, Midhurst

36 - The Four Chestnuts, Oving Road, Chichester

37 - The Foundry, Southgate, Chichester

38 - The Fox and Hounds, Common Road, Funtington

39 - The Fox Inn, Felpham

40 - The Galleon, York Road, Bognor Regis

41 - The Gatehouse, Chichester Gate, Chichester

42 - The George Inn, Felpham Road, Felpham

43 - The Greyhound Inn, Cocking Causeway, Midhurst

44 - The Gribble Inn, Gribble Lane, Oving

45 - The Half Moon, Petersfield Road, Midhurst

46- The Half Moon, Glasshouse Lane, Kirdford

47 - Hamilton Arms, School Lane, Stedham

48 - The Hatters Inn, Queensway, Bognor Regis

49 - The Holly Tree, The Street, Walberton

50 - The Horse and Groom, East Ashling

51 - The Horse Guards Inn, Tillington

52 - The Kings Arms, Havant Road, Emsworth

53 - The Lamb Inn, Pagham Road, Bognor Regis

54 - The Last Drop, Grove Lane, Petworth

55 - The Lifeboat Inn, Albion Road, Selsey

56 - The Lion, Nyetimber Lane, Bognor Regis

57 - The Lord Raglan, Queen Street, Emsworth

58 - The Maypole Inn, Maypole Lane, Yapton

59 - The Murrell Arms, Yapton Road, Barnham

60 - The Nags Head, St Pancras, Chichester

61 - The Neptune Inn, High Street, Selsey

62 - The Old Barn, Felpham Road, Felpham

63 - The Old Cross, North Street, Chichester

64 - The Old House at Home, Cot Lane, Chidham

65 - The Old House at Home, Cakeham Road, West Wittering

66 - The Park Tavern, Priory Road, Chichester

67 - The Prince of Wales, Lidsey Road, Woodgate

68 - The Railway Inn, North Street, Emsworth

69 - The Richmond Arms, Mill Road, West Ashling

70 - The Richmond, Stockbridge Road, Chichester

71 - The Robin Hood, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis

72 - The Royal Oak, Pagham Road, Chichester

73 - The Royal Oak, Chichester Road, Bognor Regis

74 - The Royal Oak, Pook Lane, East Lavant

75 - The Royal Oak, Oaklands Lane, Midhurst

76 - The Selsey Club, Coxes Road, Selsey

77 - The Ship Inn, The Street, Itchenor

78 - The Ship Inn, High Street, Emsworth

79 - The Shore Inn, Shore Road, East Wittering

80 - The Southdowns, Felpham Way, Bognor Regis

81 - The Spotted Cow, Selsey Road, Hunston

82 - The Stag Inn, Balls Cross, Petworth

83 - The Stags Head, The Square, Westbourne

84 - The Star, Market Square, Petworth

85 - The Star and Garter, East Dean

86 - The Stonemasons Inn, North Street, Petworth

87 - The Sussex Brewery, Main Road, Emsworth

88 - The Swan Inn, Red Lion Street, Midhurst

89 - The Swan Inn, Lower Street, Fittleworth

90 - The Thatched House, Limmer Lane, Bognor Regis

91 - The Thatched Tavern, Church Road, Chichester

92 - The Three Horseshoes, Elsted

93 - The Three Moles, Selham, Petworth

94 - The Town Brewery, West Street, Emsworth

95 - The Travellers Joy, Main Road, Southbourne

96 - The Walnut Tree, Vinnetrow Road, Chichester

97 - The Waterloo Inn, Waterloo Square, Bognor Regis

98 - The Waverley, Marine Drive West, Bognor Regis

99 - The Welldiggers Arms, Low Heath, Petworth

100 - The Wheatsheaf, Wool Lane, Midhurst

101 - The Wickham Arms, Bognor Road, Chichester

102 - The White Hart, The Street, South Harting

103 - The White Horse, The Square, Emsworth

104 - The White Horse, Easebourne Street, Easebourne

105 - The White Horse, High Street, Chilgrove

106 - The Wilkes Head, Church Lane, Eastergate

107 - The Winterton Arms, Crockerill

108 - The White Swan, Station Road, Bosham

109 - The Woodmancote Pub, Woodmancote Lane, Chichester

110 - The Woolpack, Fishbourne Road, Fishbourne

111 - Victoria Inn, West Marden

112 - William Hardwicke, High Street, Bognor Regis