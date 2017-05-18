The search begins for our Curry House of the Year

We are on the hunt for the best Curry House of 2017.
A balti or bhuna? Spicy and hot, to mild and creamy, there’s nothing us Brits love more than a curry, and with over 9,000 Indian restaurants in the UK everyone has their favourite!
Now we want you to tell us which local Indian curry restaurant gets your vote.
It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.
Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant?
Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a curry?
We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Curry House of the Year 2017.
The details of eligible curry houses will be printed in our paper - and also published online - until Saturday, May 27, 2017.
So who is deserving of a place in our top ten?
To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in this week’s paper back to us on, stating the full name and address of the curry house you wish to nominate.
Nominations close on Friday, June 2, 2017.
Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.
Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.
Vote for one of these:
01 - The Old Cottage, West Street, Chichester
02 - Curry House, 78 St Pancras, Chichester
03 - Basmati, Nyton Road, Westergate
04 - Basmati, Swan House Cellars, Market Square, Petworth
05 - India Gate, St Pancras, Chichester
06 - India Gate, Bognor Road, Merston
07 - Spicy Soul, Adelaide Road, Chichester
08 - Thyme and Chillies, Birdham Road, Apuldram
09 - Green Chilli, Hardham Road, Chichester
10 - Magna Tandoori, Argyle Street, Bognor Regis
11 - Moonlight Tandoori, Shore Road, Chichester
12 - Memories of India, Main Road, Bosham
13 - Cardamon Bay, Queensway, Bognor Regis
14 - New Asian Spice, Hillfield Road, Chichester
15 - New Magna Tandoori Restaurant, High Street, Chichester
16 - New Bombay Restaurant, Station Road, Bognor Regis
17 - Tandoori Gate, Felpham Road, Bognor Regis
18 - Simla Tandoori, Grassmere Parade, Bognor Regis
19 - Zeera Lounge, Chichester Road, Bognor Regis
20 - Anokha, The Precinct, Bognor Regis
21 - Passage to India, The Square, Bognor Regis
22 - Madhu-Ban Tandoori, New Parade, Chichester
23 - Khans Brasserie, North Street, Midhurst
24 - Banyan Restaurant, Midhurst Road, Fernhurst
25 - Meghdoots Mystique Masala, East Street, Petworth
26 - Mumbai Indian Cuisine, Crossfield, Haslemere
27 - Malabon Tandoori Restaurant, Dragon Street, Petersfield
28 - The Village Tandoori, Station Road, Liphook
29 - Shahanaz Indian Cuisine, Wey Hill, Haslemere
30 - The Spice Cottage, Tandoori Inn, East Street, Westbourne
31 - Spice Village, High Street, Emsworth
32 - Paradise Balti House, Lavant Square, Petersfield
33 - Taste of India, High Street, Emsworth
34 - Royal Gurkha, Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis
35 - Masala Lounge, Southgate, Chichester
36 - Chilli Night, Wey Hill, Haslemere
37 - Habib Takeaway, Royal Parade, Bognor Regis
38 - Coriander Leaf, Indian Takeaway, Terminus Mill, Terminus Road, Chichester
39 - Jabir Indian Takeaway, Orchard Parade, Selsey
40 - Shapla Indian Takeaway, Bosham Balti House, Delling Lane, Bosham
41 - Saffron Indian Takeaway, Shore Road, East Wittering
42 - Halima Indian Takeaway, The Parade, East Wittering
43 - So India, Delling Lane, Bosham
44 - Mahi, Rose Green Road, Bognor Regis
45 - Violet Rose, Pagham Road, Bognor Regis
46 - India Garden, Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis
47 - The Tamarind, Main Road, Chichester
48 - Tandoori Nite, Chichester Gate, Terminus Road, Chichester
49 - Thariff Restaurant, Adelaide Road, Chichester
50 - India Garden, Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis
Almost Done!
Registering with Chichester Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.