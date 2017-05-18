The search begins for our Curry House of the Year

We are on the hunt for the best Curry House of 2017.

A balti or bhuna? Spicy and hot, to mild and creamy, there’s nothing us Brits love more than a curry, and with over 9,000 Indian restaurants in the UK everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which local Indian curry restaurant gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant?

Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a curry?

We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Curry House of the Year 2017.

The details of eligible curry houses will be printed in our paper - and also published online - until Saturday, May 27, 2017.

So who is deserving of a place in our top ten?

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in this week’s paper back to us on, stating the full name and address of the curry house you wish to nominate.

Nominations close on Friday, June 2, 2017.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

Vote for one of these:

01 - The Old Cottage, West Street, Chichester

02 - Curry House, 78 St Pancras, Chichester

03 - Basmati, Nyton Road, Westergate

04 - Basmati, Swan House Cellars, Market Square, Petworth

05 - India Gate, St Pancras, Chichester

06 - India Gate, Bognor Road, Merston

07 - Spicy Soul, Adelaide Road, Chichester

08 - Thyme and Chillies, Birdham Road, Apuldram

09 - Green Chilli, Hardham Road, Chichester

10 - Magna Tandoori, Argyle Street, Bognor Regis

11 - Moonlight Tandoori, Shore Road, Chichester

12 - Memories of India, Main Road, Bosham

13 - Cardamon Bay, Queensway, Bognor Regis

14 - New Asian Spice, Hillfield Road, Chichester

15 - New Magna Tandoori Restaurant, High Street, Chichester

16 - New Bombay Restaurant, Station Road, Bognor Regis

17 - Tandoori Gate, Felpham Road, Bognor Regis

18 - Simla Tandoori, Grassmere Parade, Bognor Regis

19 - Zeera Lounge, Chichester Road, Bognor Regis

20 - Anokha, The Precinct, Bognor Regis

21 - Passage to India, The Square, Bognor Regis

22 - Madhu-Ban Tandoori, New Parade, Chichester

23 - Khans Brasserie, North Street, Midhurst

24 - Banyan Restaurant, Midhurst Road, Fernhurst

25 - Meghdoots Mystique Masala, East Street, Petworth

26 - Mumbai Indian Cuisine, Crossfield, Haslemere

27 - Malabon Tandoori Restaurant, Dragon Street, Petersfield

28 - The Village Tandoori, Station Road, Liphook

29 - Shahanaz Indian Cuisine, Wey Hill, Haslemere

30 - The Spice Cottage, Tandoori Inn, East Street, Westbourne

31 - Spice Village, High Street, Emsworth

32 - Paradise Balti House, Lavant Square, Petersfield

33 - Taste of India, High Street, Emsworth

34 - Royal Gurkha, Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis

35 - Masala Lounge, Southgate, Chichester

36 - Chilli Night, Wey Hill, Haslemere

37 - Habib Takeaway, Royal Parade, Bognor Regis

38 - Coriander Leaf, Indian Takeaway, Terminus Mill, Terminus Road, Chichester

39 - Jabir Indian Takeaway, Orchard Parade, Selsey

40 - Shapla Indian Takeaway, Bosham Balti House, Delling Lane, Bosham

41 - Saffron Indian Takeaway, Shore Road, East Wittering

42 - Halima Indian Takeaway, The Parade, East Wittering

43 - So India, Delling Lane, Bosham

44 - Mahi, Rose Green Road, Bognor Regis

45 - Violet Rose, Pagham Road, Bognor Regis

46 - India Garden, Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis

47 - The Tamarind, Main Road, Chichester

48 - Tandoori Nite, Chichester Gate, Terminus Road, Chichester

49 - Thariff Restaurant, Adelaide Road, Chichester

