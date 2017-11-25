Thieves steal lead from Westhampnett gravestone

Police are investigating after thieves stole lead lettering from a headstone in a Westhampnett churchyard.

Sussex Police were called to St Peter’s Church in Stane Street on Friday (November 24) after the theft of the lettering and lead from the grade II listed church’s roof.

The thieves also stole a large granite cross dating back to 1902 and two plinths from the churchyard.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 0564 of 24/11/17.