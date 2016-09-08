Thirty-three new homes on the cards for Fishbourne

Fishbourne could see 33 new homes built in the village after a fresh application was submitted to Chichester District Council.

The houses are planned for land south of Clay Lane which is currently an unused former paddock, and would include a mixture of detached, semi-detached and terraced properties.

Pre-application discussions have been ongoing with officers on the designated site since early 2014, during which a number of technical issues relating to both foul and surface water drainage were identified, however developer Bellway Homes has ensured these have been addressed.

Within the planning documents, David Neame states: “The proposed residential development of 33 dwellings will fit in well with the surrounding area which is itself predominantly residential.

“The proposals would stimulate a more diverse residential population in the area, thereby supporting a sense of activity and safety.” They added: “Careful consideration has been paid to orientation affording both privacy to the neighbouring dwellings, and the natural surveillance over public spaces such as access routes, pathways and courtyards.

“Continual occupation on this site will establish interest and introduce new people to support the local economy.”

The scheme meets the local plan requirement of 30 per cent affordable housing, which equates to ten of the proposed homes.

The application states that ‘most dwellings are afforded spacious plots with comfortable separation from one to the next’, which the developer claims is in keeping with the aesthetics of the surrounding community.

The application is now ‘pending consideration’ with Chichester District Council.

