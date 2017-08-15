Thousands expected to watch HMS Queen Elizabeth arrive at Portsmouth

Tens of thousands of people are expected to descend on Portsmouth tomorrow morning (Wednesday August 16) to catch a glimpse of HMS Queen Elizabeth - the largest warship ever built for the Royal Navy and capable of carrying up to 40 aircraft.

It is due in at 7.10am and Portsmouth City Council has already warned people coming to the city that there will be significant disruption.

Anyone coming to see the 65,000-tonne carrier as it arrives has been advised to use public transport or Portsmouth’s park and ride services.

Road closures will impact the city centre, Southsea and Old Portsmouth.

Due to the high number of people expected on the seafront, part of Clarence Esplanade seafront road is being closed as a safety measure.

The road will be shut between Clarence Pier and the D-Day Museum car park from 10pm tonight.

Unauthorised vehicles left in this area will be removed.

For more on parking and transport see the city council’s website.