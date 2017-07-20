Thousands gather for last open day at Chichester Police Station

Have your say

The last ever open day at Chichester Police Station saw a swell of support from the public on Saturday with the popular event drawing up to around 15,000 visitors.

Favourite activities such as the fingertip coin search and trying out a truncheon returned to the annual event, with classic demonstrations and displays from partnering emergency services.

ks170981-2 Chi Police Open phot kate Dog Handler Sharon Plowright, right, introduces the dogs from the Lowland Search Dogs team to visitors.ks170981-2 SUS-170716-162035008

Visitors also had a chance to examine the masterplan for the Southern Gateway project as part of the ongoing consultation.

The current plans include land by the police station in Kingsham Road, possibly for a new custody centre.

Earlier this year, Chichester Police took to social media to say the open day would be ‘the last one in the current format but we will be looking for other ways to engage in the future’.

Funds raised from this year’s open day will go to charities Chestnut Tree House and the new Tangmere dementia support hub, the first of its kind in the area for people with dementia, their families, friends and carers.

ks170981-6 Chi Police Open phot kate Visitors look at the development plans on show.ks1709981-6 SUS-170716-162203008

Officers across the Arun and Chichester districts take part in the annual event, supported by Selsey Coastguard, St John Ambulance, Sussex Search and Rescue and The Lifecentre.

Families enjoyed an interactive day out with lessons in how to do CPR from First Responders and chip pan fire demonstrations from firefighters at West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service alongside face-painting, bouncy castles, an ice cream van and a grand raffle.

Chief inspector Justin Burtenshaw said: “We had between 12,000 and 15,000 of people come to what is our last open day at the police station.

“Thankfully it was dry and all our visitors enjoyed it again.

“I was involved in the dog and public order display.

“It’s a real honour to invite the public into our world and show them how we keep their communities safe with partners across Chichester and Arun.”

For more pictures, see this week’s Chichester Observer, out today.

The Southern Gateway consultation will run until 5pm on Friday, August 10.

To see details of the plans and to comment, visit www.chichester.gov.uk/currentconsultations.

Alternatively, feedback can be given in person at consultation exhibitions at the 8th Chichester Scout Hall, Canal Field, and at 5th Chichester Scout Hall, Whyke Road, both on July 28 from 2pm to 8pm.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.