Thousands raised by the Checkatrade Jail Break challenge

The Checkatrade Jail Break has raised thousands of pounds for the Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

Held on Sunday, May 7 by Checkatrade.com, in conjunction with Spirit FM , the event raised a total of £5,000 on the day, with more to come through bucket donations and further sponsorship.

Participants got creative with their costumes

Fundraisers, dressed up in costumes such as Teletubbies, the Scooby Doo gang, and fairies, congregated at the Fontwell Park race course.

Participants became prisoners as they were whisked away to a secret location, and worked together to make it back by any means necessary, without money or a phone.

This year, fundraisers were dropped off at Horley Tesco, and Winchester town centre.

Methods of travel this year included trains, buses, ambulances, a police car and riot van, a supercar from nearby Goodwood, and a camper van used to make it back. Some even took to the water, negotiating the Isle of Wight on a hovercraft.

118 118 costumes

For some teams, there were personal links behind their fundraising.

Susan Sayer, leader of Gracie’s Angels, said: “We had a wonderful day raising money for a fantastic cause. If it wasn’t for the Snowdrop nurses, we wouldn’t have been able to bring my granddaughter Gracie home from hospital due to their fantastic care and support which made such a difference.

“My daughter and Gracie’s mum Charlotte was also on the team, along with her friend Hannah, whose sister Kaitlyn was also helped by the charity.

“Gracie sadly passed away last August so in her memory we try to do as much as we can and we wanted to give something back by taking part in the Jail Break; we can’t wait to take part again!”

Around �5,000 was raised by the Jail Break challenge on the day, with more set to come in

Prizes were donated by Hotel Chocolat, The Jetty Restaurant at the Chichester Harbour Hotel, Fontwell Park race course, Bognor Regis Tesco and Sainsburys Chichester.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.