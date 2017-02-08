Tim Peake confirms next Chichester visit on Observer Facebook page

Tim Peake has confirmed on the Chichester Observer Facebook page that he will return to the city soon for a special talk.

It will coincide with the Westbourne astronaut being honoured with the Freedom of the City, and is likely to take place later this year.

Major Tim posing with students on his visit to the Novium Museum

Commenting on a story on the Observer Facebook page which stated that Major Tim does not want a parade, as the city council had wanted, the astronaut said: “No need for disappointment...my next visit to Chichester, following my visit last week to the Novium museum, will be a great opportunity to hold a public talk and to engage with many more adults and students who have shown such fantastic support for mission Principia.

“The parade was a fun idea but I prefer to talk, meet with people and answer questions about space, science and exploration.”

The idea was first suggested by young Chichester student Rufus Knight. Major Tim added: “I’ve met Rufus several times now and I know that he will understand this too.”

The city council hopes to hold the talk and Freedom ceremony at Chichester Festival Theatre later this year, with the ESA to confirm a date.

