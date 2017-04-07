Tom’s ‘Everesting’ attempt at Goodwood

A keen cyclist will be making an ‘Everesting’ attempt on Knight’s Hill this month.

Tom Foot, from Eastergate, will try to cycle 29,000ft - the height of Mount Everest - in 24 hours between Goodwood and Charlton on Saturday and Sunday.

Tom said: “I will be doing it for a charity close to my heart, Crohn’s and Colitis UK, as one of my friend’s, Steph Robinson, has ulcerative colitis.”

Donate at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/EverestingKnightsHill or by texting CEKH99 £10 to 70070.

His team mates from Blazing Saddles Cycles Racing Team will be supporting him along with family and friends.

