Tour de France celebrations at Oakwood

Have your say

Pupils at Oakwood School marked the ‘Grand Départ’ of the Tour de France with a day of activities inspired by the event.

Organised by the Languages Department at the Chichester prep school, children brought their bikes to school to compete in timed races around the school grounds. Once medals were presented, it was back to the classrooms for all sorts of themed activities and games, some conducted in French. Children designed team jerseys, learnt about the route of the race with a specially designed board game and combined French, geography and a little history in a fun-filled day.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.