TRAFFIC: Delays after vehicle fire on A27 Fishbourne roundabout

An earlier vehicle fire on A27 Fishbourne Roundabout Eastbound is causing delays to traffic in Chichester.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 7.30pm, police confirmed.

A policing team from Hampshire closed the road temporarily while the fire service put out the blaze.

Eyewitness Steve Bone said: “I was about three miles from the Fishbourne roundabout when the traffic came to a standstill around 7.45am and it didn’t move an inch for a good 15 minutes.

“A couple of fire engines went past and eventually we started moving but the inside lane was cordoned off as they dealt with it.

“The car looked badly damaged.

“I’d imagine the eastbound tailbacks must have got worse quickly at that time of day.”