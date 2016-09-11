TRAFFIC: Heavy traffic on the A27 near Goodwood

Traffic is queuing in both directions on the A27 either side of Goodwood this morning, reports indicate.

Delays are reported on the eastbound carriageway of the Chichester Bypass between the Bognor Road Roundabout and the Portfield Roundabout.

The A285 northbound in Strettington is also congested between the A27 junction and the New Road junction.

At Singleton, heavy traffic is reported on the A286 southbound around the Town Lane junction.

The three-day Revival festival at Goodwood attracts a large number of visitors to the area. Motorists are advised to seek and alternative route.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.