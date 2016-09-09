TRAFFIC: Queues on A27 Chichester Bypass

Traffic is slow on the eastbound A27 Chichester Bypass between Whyke Roundabout and Bognor Roundabout this morning.

Congestion in the Chichester area is likely to increase with more vehicles on the road due to the Goodwood Revival festival.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

