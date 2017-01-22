A259 set to reopen following gas leak

The A259 is expected to be reopened shortly following a gas leak which has closed the road for nearly 24 hours.

SGN is repairing a faulty gas main close to the Littlehampton Road in Ferring and said the road should reopen around 5pm today, Sunday, January 22.

The nearby Ferring Asda Superstore was evacuated when the road was closed at around 6pm last night and currently remains closed.

In an update on SGN’s website, a statement said: “We are carrying out emergency repair work to our gas main close to the A259 Littlehampton Road, Ferring.

“To ensure everyone’s safety as we carry out this work, Littlehampton Road has been closed between the roundabout for Goring Street and the roundabout for Old Worthing Road.

“Our work is progressing well and all continuing well we anticipate that it will be possible to reopen Littlehampton Road around 5pm this afternoon.

“The road will be fully reopened westbound. One lane eastbound will remain closed until our work is completed, but traffic will be able to pass our work in the other eastbound lane.”

SGN said an update would be announced later today.

