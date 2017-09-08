A27 closure will start next week

The entire westbound stretch of Chichester’s A27 will be resurfaced, with month-long overnight closures beginning on Monday, Highways England has finally clarified.

There will be a full westbound closure between Portfield and Fishbourne roundabouts from Monday to Saturday morning, 8pm to 6am, with further work scheduled until mid-October.

And work to replace the Stockbridge footbridge is now scheduled to start on Monday, October 2, with full road closures overnight for six successive Saturdays, cutting off access to houses at Queens Avenue and Withery Way.

There will also be no access to the Esso garage, Frosts, South Downs Planetarium and the Vauxhall dealership.

One lane will be closed during off peak daytime hours during the work in both directions, with a 50mph speed limit in place overnight.

A public information event takes place on Friday, September 22 at The Guide Hall, Whyke Lane, 3pm to 7pm.

It comes after a Highways England public notice in the Observer announcing 11-week A27 closures caused confusion amongst Chichester residents.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.