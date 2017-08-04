A27 crash causing Chichester delays

A two-vehicle crash on the A27 to the west of Chichester is currently causing delays.

One lane is said to currently be closed close to the Fishbourne Roundabout on the eastbound approach.

Police constable Pete May‏ tweeted a picture saying: “Nothing too serious thankfully!”

