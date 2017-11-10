A27 fight not over, pro-bypass group says

A prominent pro-bypass group has thanked its members for their support as it prepares for the next stage of its battle.

OneArundel, which backs Option 5A (the ‘Binsted Route’) for the A27 sent a newsletter to members this week.

The three routes for possible A27 improvement at Arundel. Picture: Highways England

A spokesman for the group said: “We have done our bit and it’s all gone quiet whilst we await the next stage of the process.

“It was very satisfactory to receive such good reactions from the majority of the local government organisations (the parish, town, district and county Councils), as well as many of the important business organisations.

“The only major disappointment was the South Downs National Park Authority which rejected all three route options.”

OneArundel announced it has leftover funds ready for the next consultation stage.

The first consultation closed last month and Highways England will now pick a preferred route.