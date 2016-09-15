A27 public meeting to be held by South East’s Green MEP

South East’s Green Party MEP will be joining residents in Chichester tomorrow to discuss sustainable alternatives to A27 expansion.

Keith Taylor, who sits on the European Parliament’s transport committee has echoed residents’ opposition to the five A27 options presented.

He will join Chris Todd, Campaign for Better Transport, local campaigners, Sarah Sharp and Valerie Birginshaw, to discuss the need for sustainable mobility alternatives.

In advance of the meeting, Keith Taylor said: “It’s a pleasure to take the opportunity to speak with residents about an issue that is so important, not just to the people of Chichester, not just to me, but to the planet too.

“The current proposals to ‘upgrade’ the A27 are an example of the government’s short-sighted and unsustainable approach to transport planning.

“Each unpopular, and environmentally destructive, option represents a deadly distraction from the work that needs to be done to reduce traffic and tackle a toxic air pollution crisis that is claiming 4,000 lives in the South East every year.”

He added: “Never-ending and destructive road widening is simply not the answer to our transport woes, there are several viable alternatives.

“And, it’s local groups like Campaign for Better Transport and the Chichester and Bognor Regis Green Party that are at the forefront of an alternative, sustainable, vision for infrastructure in Chichester.

“Upgrading rail facilities, launching a comprehensive new bus system, investing in cycling infrastructure are just some of the ways to deliver sustainable small-scale solutions to Chichester’s congestion problems.

“These joined-up solutions could provide relief for local communities and ensure travellers who want to travel from Honiton to Folkestone are not caught up in local congestion points – which was the original purpose of the A27 proposals.

“A move towards sustainable mobility will also help address the urgent environmental need to reduce the traffic on our roads.

“The hundreds of millions of pounds committed to this project would be far better spent investing in sustainable public transport options, directed by local communities, to reduce traffic, rather than needlessly ‘upgrading’ the A27 to accommodate more.”

The public meeting will take place at St Pancras Church at 7.30pm on Friday, September 16.

