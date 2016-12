Work has taken place today after a traffic light was badly damaged overnight.

The pole, located on Avenue de Chartres, was discovered this morning bent and with smashed lights.

A spokesperson from West Sussex County Council said: “A report was made this morning that the pole had been damaged overnight.

“Our maintenance contractor has attended site and reassembled the damaged signal head.

“It is currently working but we will carry out a follow up visit to fully rectify the damage sustained.”