Broken down lorry on the A27 causing delays

A broken down lorry is currently causing big delays all along the A27 around Chichester.

The lorry is reportedly stuck on the Whyke Roundabout, blocking one lane and causing queueing traffic between the B2145 Whyke Road and all the way east to the Portfield Roundabout, with slow traffic reported along the A259 Bognor Road as well.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.